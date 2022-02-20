Seven detained during Ops Samseng Jalanan in Seremban

SEREMBAN: Six youths who performed stunts on their motorcycles and a drunk driver were detained at separate locations in an operation dubbed Ops Samseng Jalanan/Ops Mabuk conducted around Seremban yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Shafiei Muhammad said the motorcyclists aged between 17 and 21 were arrested in Senawang and at the North-South Expressway (PLUS) at about 11 pm.

“During the operation, the youths were spotted performing the ‘willy’ by raising the front wheel of their motorcycles, doing ‘superman’ stunts by lying flat on their motorcycles, racing with one another and zig zagging through other vehicles,” he said in a statement here today.

In addition, he said, a 40-year-old private sector employee was also detained in Jalan Kayu Ara here for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol beyond the permitted level.

He said application for remand order on all the individuals were made at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning and the cases were being investigated under Sections 42(1) and 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama