Seven detained for fighting at Padang Kota lama food court

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested seven men to assist in investigations in connection with the fight that occurred at the Padang Kota Lama Food Court here on Tuesday (Feb 1), with a video clip of the incident having gone viral since yesterday.

Northeast district acting police chief Supt V. Saravanan said the seven men, aged 30 to 40, were detained after they surrendered themselves at the Northeast district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday after one of them lodged a police report.

“The 44-second video clip went viral yesterday and, based on investigations, the incident on Tuesday at 11.40 pm involving several local men. A police report was lodged by a 36-year-old man following the incident.

“The complainant said he was at his stall at the food court before a fight broke out between him and five other men over a misunderstanding,” he said when contacted today.

Three of the men arrested are said to be siblings while the other four are related to the complainant.

He said both sides used chairs and pieces of wood as weapons which resulted in them suffering light injuries, namely cuts and scratches on several parts of their bodies.

Saravanan said investigations revealed that the cause of the fight was due to jostling for customers and over an old dispute.

He said they were all freed on police bail after their statements were recorded and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

He also urged those who were at the food court during the incident to go to the Northeast IPD to help in investigation and advised the public against making any speculation or disseminating videos of the incident. — Bernama