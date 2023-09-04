Seven evacuated in Sepang due to storm

SEPANG: A relief centre was opened last night at the Pulau Meranti Village Community Management Council (MPKK) hall in Putra Perdana, Dengkil near here to house storm victims.

District police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the relief centre was opened at 10 pm to house a family of seven.

“The roof of their home at Angsana Apartment, Bukit Puchong 2, was blown off by strong winds,“ he said in a statement today.

He said so far no reports have been received regarding the number of homes damaged by the storm.

It was reported earlier that more than 20 locations around Kampung Pulau Meranti, Taman Putra Perdana and Apartment Angsana Bukit Puchong 2, were affected by the storm yesterday evening.

In the 4.30 pm incident several public structures, a mosque, a surau, business premises and residents’ homes suffered damages. - Bernama