BUTTERWORTH: A bus driver and six factory van drivers were issued compound fines by the Penang Health Department (JKNPP) for carrying passengers exceeding their vehicles capacity during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in a special operation with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) here yesterday.

Penang JPJ director Adenan Md Isa said 87 factory buses and vans were inspected during special operation from 5 pm to 8 pm in Perai and Butterworth.

“During the operation, 44 buses and vans were found to have committed various offences including non-compliance with standard operating procedure (SOP) in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in accordance with Regulation 10 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020.

“A bus was found carrying 53 factory workers even though only 43 people allowed and during CMCO, the SOP is to carry only 21 people,” he told a press conference after the operation.

Meanwhile, JKNPP Inspectorate and Legal Branch chief Ong Ang Guan said a total of 10 factory bus and van drivers had been issued compound fines from Monday to yesterday for violating the CMCO SOP. -Bernama