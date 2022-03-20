Seven families made homeless in Seremban fire

SEREMBAN: Seven families including four children went through anxIous moments when their houses in Kampung Temiang here were razed in a fire early this morning.

Seremban Fire and Rescue station chief, deputy fire superintendent Mohammad Idris said firemen rushed to the location after receiving a call at 2.06 am on the incident.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found the blaze had already destroyed more than 90 per cent of the wooden houses, but there were not casualties as the victims in their 30’s were able to save themselves.

“The fire also involved an iron workshop next to the houses. The fire was brought under control about 30 minutes later,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the cause of fire and amount of losses are being investigated. - Bernama