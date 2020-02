BEAUFORT: Seven members of a family including a child were killed when their house in Kampung Bandau, Membakut, was razed to the ground early this morning.

Kimanis Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Johainin Ruslan when contacted by Bernama said the seven victims comprised the mother, three sons and three girls were killed in the 1.16am incident.

However, the husband and one of the couple’s sons escaped with injuries.

“After receiving the emergency call, a team from the Kimanis fire and rescue station rushed to the scene, located about 17 km away and found the wooden house was completely destroyed,” he said.

He said the victims were believed to have been trapped in the house when the fire broke out while the injured husband and son were taken to the Beaufort Hospital for treatment. — Bernama