Seven firemen injured in fire-fighting operation

PORT KLANG: Seven firemen were slightly injured when putting out a fire at three factories in Jalan Perigi Nanas, Pulau Indah near here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said six of the injured firemen were from the Port Klang fire station and one was from the Sungai Pinang station.

“At 5.37pm the fire station received a call about a fire affecting three class A factories. One of them was razed and the other two were 50% destroyed.

“Seven of the 60 firemen deployed at the scene suffered light injuries, including on the legs and ears, and were affected by the inhalation of toxic gas,” he said when contacted today.

They were sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang for treatment and two of them were admitted, he said.

The fire was completely brought under control at 12.40am today, he said. — Bernama