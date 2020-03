LABUAN: Labuan marine police nabbed seven foreign fishermen including two undocumented Filipinos for fishing illegally in Malaysian waters yesterday.

Sabah Marine Police Region Four commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the fishermen were picked up at 2pm in an integration operation dubbed “Op Gelora” in Labuan waters.

He said the fishermen were also caught using trawl nets below 38 mm, which is an offence under Section 26(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985.

“We seized their fishing trawler with engine and fishing equipment as well as marine catch worth RM240,000,” he said. — Bernama