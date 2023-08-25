Seven held after Myanmar man dies from beating in Raub

KUANTAN: A Myanmar man was reported to have died after being beaten by a mob in Sungai Chalit, Sungai Ruan in Raub, on Tuesday (Aug 23).

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman (pix) said they received information about the assault from a man representing the Myanmar ethnic organisation (MEO) around 6.48 pm on Wednesday (Aug 24).

He said the MEO man claimed to have received a phone call from the victim’s brother who informed him that his younger brother was beaten by several men at the location, causing him to seek treatment at Raub Hospital before being confirmed dead at about 8.56 pm (on Tuesday).

He said a preliminary examination by the hospital’s medical officer confirmed that the 32-year-old victim had died from bleeding in the head.

“Accordingly, a police team conducted intelligence and arrested seven men aged between 22 and 42 yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

He said all seven men were remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Raub district police headquarters operations room at 09-3552222 or any nearby police station. -Bernama