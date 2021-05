BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have arrested seven men in connection with the break-in and theft at a bitcoin mining premises in Jalan Industri Cherok Tokun 3, Taman Tokun Jaya here, two days ago.

Seberang Prai Tengah District Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the arrests were made following a police report by the owner of the premises upon discovering the iron fence and front wooden door had been damaged.

“The owner discovered the incident at about 1.30pm and found two sets of servers as well as 50 bitcoin machines missing from the shop. Following an investigation, police arrested the suspects, aged between 20 and 30, in a series of raids around Bukit Mertajam yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also seized several equipment and tools that were used by the suspects to break into the premises as well as a vehicle.

All suspects have records for criminal and drug-related offences and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. — Bernama