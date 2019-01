GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested seven men over the cold-blooded murder of a contractor at a parking lot at the Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang (MBPP) flats in Jalan Sungai Pinang here on Sunday.

Timur Laut District police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang told Bernama that the suspects , aged betewen 20 and 48, were picked up around George Town yesterday and were on remand for six days to facilitate investigations.

He said police believed the killing was due to a turf war over drug distribution.

In the 11.3 pm incident , Mohammad Nazrulhisyam Mohamed Meera, 27, was chatting with friends at the parking lot when a pillion rider on a Yamaha 135 LC alighted and shot him several times from close range before getting back on the motorcycle to flee from the scene.

In IPOH, Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said police arrested a 36-year-old woman, her 15-year-old son and her brother, aged 19, on suspicion they were members of “Geng Tepung Susu”, a gang that was stealing milk formula from supermarkets around the city.

He said they were nabbed at a rented bungalow in Taman Menglembu Impiana Adril here at 11pm yesterday and on checking the premises, police found 218 tins and packets of milk formula of various brands, among them Anlene Gold, Snow Neobaby, Snow Neokid Plus, Fridso, Frisolac, Ensure Gold, Anmum and Enfragrow.

In KEPALA BATAS, Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said a video of a school bullying incident that has gone viral the last two days was actually of a case that happened last year in the Penaga area here. — Bernama