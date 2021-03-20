Seven houses, two vehicles in Taman Pulai damaged in fire

JOHOR BAHRU: Seven houses and two vehicles were damaged in a fire incident at Jalan Pulai Perdana 9/9, Taman Pulai Perdana, Skudai here today.

No injuries or deaths were reported as all residents managed to escape.

Skudai Fire and Rescue Station chief Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Riduan Akhyar said the incident was reported at 8.13 am and 12 personnel with an engine, along with an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit were involved in the firefighting operation.

“The fire was said to have started from a vehicle parked in the parking lot, which then spread to the house.

“...and when the firefighters arrived, the fire had engulfed around 40 per cent of the house structure while the other houses sustained burns to the car garage area,” he said when contacted today.

He said a Proton Exora and a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle that were parked at a parking lot of a house were 90 per cent destroyed by the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 9.43 am and the cause of the fire and estimated losses were still being investigated, he said.- Bernama