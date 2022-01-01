Seven incidents of landslide reported on first day of 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven incidents of landslides, comprising six in Selangor and one in Negeri Sembilan, were reported by the Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG) as at 10 am on the first day of this year.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), in a statement today, said that with the additional incidents, it brings to a total of 140 landslides occurring during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

“JMG has informed the occurrence of landslides in the affected areas to the respective local authorities (PBT) to submit a report to the State JMG for landslide inventory during MTL 2021/2022,“ it said.

According to the statement, the Public Works Department (PWD) reported incidents of disaster, including floods, landslides, road collapse, damaged or collapsed bridge at 53 locations as of 10 am today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said a total of 1,007 or 96 per cent of the 1,039 communication infrastructures that were affected by the floods, have been repaired.

It said based on cumulative data starting Dec 19, the remaining 32 communication structures are still under repair, while those that have been fully repaired were in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Port Dickson, Rembau, Seremban, Pekan, Raub, Kuala Langat, Kuala Selangor and Gombak.

Apart from that, NADMA said that as of last Dec 30, the Housing and Local Government Ministry reported that SW Corp Malaysia had completed cleaning works in 85 percent of the flood-affected areas in five states.

The states are Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor with an estimated total waste of 2,269 tonnes at the transit site and 4,142 tonnes at other landfills.

The cleaning work involved 2,286 workers and 908 machinery, it said,

Meanwhile, following the update on the Continuous Bad Weather Warning by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), an updated Disaster Operations Preparedness Notice has been issued by the National Disaster Control Center (NDCC).

“All Disaster Management Committees at the state/district level must be activated and their level of preparedness enhanced to face impending disasters, especially in high risk areas.

“The State/District Disaster Management Committees are also requested to ensure that all relief centres are equipped with basic necessities and the Control Post on Scene (PKTK) has all sufficient operational assets and is in good condition and ready for use,“ it said.

NADMA also informed that MET Malaysia and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage will provide early notification, that is updated from time to time, so that all Disaster Operations Control Centres (PKOB) can be prepared. - Bernama