Seven individuals arrested for drug possession

KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested seven individuals for alleged possession of cocaine and marijuana in raids conducted here since last Saturday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said five of them, including two foreigners, were arrested on March 9 and 13, for possession of cocaine.

He said in the raids at Inanam and Kampung Cenderkasih, police also seized 18.95g of cocaine.

“Meanwhile, on March 10 and 11, police arrested two individuals in the city here and at Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama between 11pm and 12.30pm,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the police also seized dried plants suspected to be marijuana, weighing 169g.

All of them, aged between 23 and 39, are detained and the case was investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama