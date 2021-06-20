Seven individuals compounded for gathering at an illegal entertainment centre

TELUK INTAN: Four men and three women were slapped with a RM4,000 compound each for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0, following a raid on a house that was used as an illegal entertainment centre at 7.30pm on Friday.

Hilir Perak District police chief Ahmad Adnan Basri said the raid was carried out by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department, Hilir Perak district police headquarters (IPD) after receiving public information.

He said, upon arrival at the location, police found seven individuals aged between 28 to 51 in the house.

“The house was not locked and loud music was heard coming from it. Several men and women were seen gathering at the dining table in the premises,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The house owner was also remanded for two days under Section 6 (1) of the state Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1997 for conducting an entertainment centre activities without a licence.

“Also seized was the mobile phone that belonged to one of the individuals which had applications and links used for online gambling activities and the suspect was detained under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,“ he said. -Bernama