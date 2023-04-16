Seven individuals survive dangerous crash after 4WD plunges off Rawang Bypass

PETALING JAYA: Seven individuals including five children onboard a four-wheel drive vehicle had a near-death experience as the vehicle plunged down ten metres off the Rawang Bypass in Serendah, before it landed on its side.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Morni Mamat stated that his department received a distress call at 3.58pm on the accident involving the seven victims and the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport that plummeted down into the ravine, NST reports

“Following the call, a fire engine, along with a six-man team from the Kuala Kubu Baru fire station, were dispatched to the scene. The group was en route to Kuala Lumpur.

“Six of the victims, including a man in his 30s and five minors aged 4 to 12, sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, a woman in her 30s escaped unscathed,“ Morni explained.