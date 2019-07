LABUAN: Labuan marine police seized a Kota Kinabalu-registered fishing trawler with a total haul of 100kg of fish and nabbed seven Indonesian fishermen onboard for illegal fishing on Tuesday morning.

The arrests and seizure were made during an operation dubbed “Op Gelora Khas” around Labuan waters.

State Region 4 commander Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the arrest of the fishermen with their 51-year-old skipper was made after they were found fishing illegally at 9.30am in Malaysian waters off Jahat Shoal.

He said the marine police team found them fishing at less than six nautical miles from the shoreline and they were caught fishing using nets below 38mm.

“We seized their fishing vessel with the engine, fishing equipment and marine catch at the time of the arrest, while the fishermen (all with valid travel documents) are still being detained,” he told Bernama.

The case which had been referred to Fisheries Department was being investigated under Section 8 (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985. — Bernama