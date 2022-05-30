Seven KPTM campuses ready to conduct face-to-face classes

BATU PAHAT: Kolej Poly-Tech Mara (KPTM), which is owned by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), is ready to conduct face-to-face learning sessions this July if it gets the green light from the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

KPTM academic deputy president Abdul Azmi Abdul Aziz said about 18,000 students would return to seven KPTM campuses nationwide namely Kolej Universiti PolyTech Mara (KUPTM) in Kuala Lumpur, KPTM Alor Star, KPTM Ipoh, KPTM Bangi, KPTM Kuantan, KPTM Batu Pahat, and KPTM Kota Bharu.

“For the next semester (July), we will receive 7,800 new students at all our campuses enrolling in diploma and degree programmes.

“KUPTM and KPTM are now conducting the study programmes fully online since the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we hope that face-to-face classes can be conducted,“ he told reporters after attending the Tautan Kasih programme in conjunction with the Hari Raya celebration at KPTM Batu Pahat here today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azmi, who is also KPTM’s acting chief executive officer, said some 1,600 students would begin the new semester in July, with the specialisation of four programmes in KPTM Batu Pahat.

He added that various programmes and activities have been planned for students if face-to-face learning sessions are allowed, including co-curriculum activities such as sports, associations, and others based on the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept.

“Students at KPTM will be instilled with the spirit of volunteerism. For example, at KPTM Batu Pahat, students are encouraged to join Southern Volunteers, established by the state government for volunteer and community activities,“ he added. - Bernama