Seven localities in Sabah, two in Perak, and one each in Kedah and Pahang under EMCO from Aug 25 - MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven localities in Sabah, two in Perak as well as one each in Kedah and Pahang will be subject to the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Aug 23 to Sept 5.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the EMCO in Sabah involved four localities in Tawau, namely Taman Thien Vun, Taman Victoria, Taman King Fook and Kampung Kurnia, Batu 4.

Two other localities are in Beluran, namely Kampung Sulit Paitan and Kampung Matanggal Lama, while the Taman Mesra People’s Housing Project (PPR) is the only locality involved in Sandakan.

He said the two localities in Perak were Sungai Pinang Kecil Platform, Pulau Pangkor and the Tapah Prison (including living quarters) in Batang Padang, while in Pahang, it involved Kampung Telemin, Mukim Gua, Lipis, and in Kedah, the Pokok Sena Prison (including living quarters).

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the EMCO is the same as previously announced,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the EMCO at Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Bot in Karak, Bentong, Pahang as well as Taman Semarak Indah, Tawau, and Kampung Tanjung Kapor, Kudat, in Sabah which were supposed to end tomorrow, have been extended until Sept 5.

Apart from that, he said the EMCO at Jalan Feri Lama, Teluk Gading, Rompin and two localities in Maran, Pahang, namely Felda Jengka 18 and Kampung Paya Besar Kertau will end tomorrow as scheduled, while the one in Felda Jengka 7, Maran, ended today, before schedule.

In Sabah, he said the EMCO at two localities in Tawau (Flat Sri Semarak and Taman Sejati) and Penampang (Kampung Koidupan and Kampung Guunsing-Novunsu) as well as Kampung Marau, Sipitang and Kampung Baru Kimanis in Papar will also end tomorrow, as scheduled.

According to Rodzi, all decisions were made by the NSC after taking into consideration the input from the Health Ministry as well as risk assessments and Covid-19 infection trends in the localities concerned.- Bernama