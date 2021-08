KUALA LUMPUR: Three localities in Kelantan and two each in Sabah and Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Sept 1 to 14, said National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the localities affected in Kelantan include Kampung Lata Tual, Kampung Tok Uban and Kampung Kubang Kerian in Kuala Krai while in Pahang, the EMCO will be imposed in Kampung Batu Papan and Kampung Batu Papan Tengah in Bera district.

“The affected localities in Sabah are Kampung Lotong in Kota Marudu and Kampung Penangah in Tongod,” he said in a statement today.

Rodzi also said the EMCO in Kampung Temalian in Raub, Pahang and Kampung Hidayat in Tawau, Sabah, scheduled to end tomorrow, had been extended until Sept 14.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Kampung Luit in Maran, Pahang and six other localities in Sabah will be lifted tomorrow.

The localities are Kampung Mentadak Baru, Pulau Sebatik; Kampung Sri Aman Batu 3 ½ Jalan Apas; Taman Semarak Jaya; and Lorong Damai and Lorong Haji Marzuki in Jalan Damai in Tawau district.

He added that the EMCO in Kampung Kuala Abai in Kota Belud will also end tomorrow, one day earlier than scheduled.- Bernama