Seven ‘Mat Rempit’ arrested on Senai-Desaru Expressway

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 7: Seven “Mat Rempit” (illegal motorcycle racers) were arrested by the police when they were caught racing on the Senai-Desaru Highway, near here last night.

Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt M. Kumarasan said all them, aged between 17 and 23, were arrested at 8 pm after the police were tipped-off on the illegal racing activity being held there.

They are being detained for investigation under Section 42 (1) and Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987, and also for violating Article 16 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2021, he said in a statement today.

He said the police also seized seven motorcycles belonging to them, all men.

One of those detained tested positive for methamphetamine, he said, adding that the person would also would be investigated for self-administration of drug.- Bernama