KUALA LUMPUR: Seven men, aged between 28 and 51, were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in an operation conducted since midnight until early today in Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said they were arrested during checks on 360 vehicles, involving 375 road users, during the operation.

“A total of 22 summonses for various traffic offences were also issued,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama