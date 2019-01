KUANTAN: Seven men including a bus driver were charged at the magistrate’s court here today over a quarrel at the Gambang Rest and Recreational Area (R&R) which went viral on social media on Dec 24.

Six of them included two pair of siblings pleaded guilty for rioting as soon as the charges were read before Magistrate Nurunaim Abdullah.

They are Ahmad Mohamad Noor, 44, and his younger brother Ahmad Kamaruddin, 41, as well as Muhammad Isamrudin Dollah, 34, and his elder brother Hairie, 40, and Mohd Hapis Sukri, 36, as well as his friend Shahrizan Mohd Sham, 36.

All the accused pleaded guilty for being involved in the group who broke the law with the intention of hurting bus driver Mohd Saifullakmal Abdul Rasid, 32, between 1.30am to 2am on Dec 24 at the car park of Gambang R&R (east bound) here.

For the offence, they were arrested one day after the incident and charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both upon conviction.

While being questioned by Nurunaim, Ahmad representing all the six accused said the offence was unintentional after they were informed of a misunderstanding between the bus driver who frequently patronised the stall operated by his younger brother.

“The incident was not deliberate ... but it involved my family members and my younger brother. Upon hearing my brother’s worker on what happened, I was angry and headed to the stall. It was an unintentional incident,“ he said.

Nurunaim ordered all accused to pay a fine of RM2,000 each or face another two months jail if they could not settle the fine.

In a separate proceeding, bus driver Mohd Saifullakmal pleaded not guilty on two charges of hurting Shahril Helmi Mohd Radzuan and Mohamad Irwan Shah Azman, both 17, working at the food stall in the R&R.

Mohd Saifullakmal who is from Marang, Terengganu was charged with hurting the victims by hitting them the back of the neck and choking them at stall number 6, Gambang R&R (east-bound) at 1.30am on Dec 24.

For the offences, he was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of one year jail or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both if found guilty.

He was not represented and Nurunaim set bail at RM6,000 in one surety for both offences and fixed Jan 14 for remention and to appoint a counsel.

Prosecution was conducted by prosecution officer Insp P. Prabu. — Bernama