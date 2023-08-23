Seven men held over fight after Super League match

GEORGE TOWN: Seven local men were arrested by the police after a fight involving supporters of the Penang FC and Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC football clubs, yesterday.

In a statement, Northeast district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said the incident happened yesterday at approximately 11.20 pm at a petrol station here and is suspected to have happened due to provocation between supporters of the two sides outside the City Stadium after watching the Super League match between the two clubs.

“After receiving the information, a team of officers and personnel from the Northeast district police headquarters (IPD) were dispatched to the location to control the situation. The police also seized two stones, two road barrier cones and a stick believed to have been used by all the suspects during the incident.

“In the same incident, the door mirror of a bus carrying Kedah team supporters was broken as a result of being punched by one of the suspects. In addition, two suspects who were arrested also suffered head injuries believed to have been hit by stone throwing,“ Soffian said.

He said all the suspects, aged 18 to 38, who hailed from Penang, Kedah and Sarawak had no previous criminal records.

The results of preliminary urine tests on all the suspects were found to be negative for any type of drug.

“All the suspects have been remanded for two days until tomorrow (Aug 24) and the case is being investigated under Section 148 and Section 427 of the Penal Code,“ he said. -Bernama