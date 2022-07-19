Seven men held over Mont Kiara murder

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested seven men in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old retired businessman at a plush housing estate in Mont Kiara here last week.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said today that two days after the victim was gunned down on July 12, police arrested four men opposite a restaurant at Taman Nusa Bayu, Iskandar Putri, Johor Baru at about 1.30pm.

He said on Friday at about 3.45am, three more men were nabbed in Taman Pulai Jaya and Bandar Baru Putra in Ipoh.

Azmi said all the seven men, aged between 27 and 43, are locals and are being held under a remand order.

He said three of them have past criminal records.

“We seized two cars and six cellphones from them. The motive of the murder is still under investigation,“ Azmi said.

On July 12, the victim, a retired restaurateur from Bukit Tunku here, was killed after being shot at thrice by an unknown assailant opposite the Amarin Kiara residential estate on Jalan Desa Kiara.

Earlier, the man had gone to a friend’s house in Amarin Kiara for a game of mahjong.

As there was no parking space, he drove his vehicle out of the gated residential area and parked it near a guard house.

After the game of mahjong with his friends, he walked up to his car before being ambushed by a gunman.

Police urged those with information on the case to contact investigations officer ASP Halijah Ajar at 019-6018267 or the KL police hotline at 03-2115 9999.