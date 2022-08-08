Seven missing teenagers, children found safe in Kota Belud

KOTA KINABALU: Seven teenagers and children who were reported missing in Kampung Kebayau, Kota Belud last night, have been found safe early today.

In a statement, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operation centre said that the victims included four in a family namely Freddy Kerinsuk, 15; Arni, 13; and Alistar, 9, who are persons with disabilities (PwD); and their three-year-old sibling Royce.

The three others were Mecklorn Datine, 12; Elson Evan Lie Willie, 11; and five-year-old Elcy Jackter.

“The Kota Belud fire and rescue station received a report about the missing children at 10.49 pm. They were last spotted playing near a sundry shop in the village at 3 pm,” the statement said.

It said a search and rescue operation was launched immediately after receiving the report and all of them were found safe in a fatigued state at 7.30 am today in an orchard about four kilometres from the village.

The search and rescue operation was called off at 9.30 am. - Bernama