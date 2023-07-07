Seven more arrested over case of body found in car boot

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested seven more suspects to assist in the investigation regarding the discovery of a body of an Indonesian man who was tied up and wrapped in a black plastic sheet in the boot of a car parked by the roadside near Taman Sri Orkid, Section 30, here on Tuesday.

Shah Alam deputy police chief Supt Ramsay Anak Embol said all the suspects, who are Indonesians will be remanded for seven days starting today.

Bernama had earlier reported that the police arrested four suspects, including an Indonesian woman, to assist in the investigation into the discovery of the body.

All the suspects were remanded until July 10 and will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, while the incident is believed to be due to jealousy.

Police received a report regarding the discovery of a body after members of the public passing by the area noticed a foul smell from a black Honda City that was said to have been at the location for several days. -Bernama