Seven mosques in Malacca perform Istisqa prayers for rain

MALACCA: Major mosques in the state today perform Istisqa prayers (prayers for rain) and special sermons following the ongoing water supply shortage and the worsening haze in the country.

At the Al-Azim Mosque in Bukit Palah, a congregation of more than 300 performed the prayer immediately after performing the Zohor prayers while the special sermon was delivered by Imam 1, Mohamad Nuralif Radani.

At the same time, about 100 more also performed the same prayers at Al-Ghaffar Mosque, Jasin and Selat Mosques in Pulau Malacca.

Malacca Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil said the prayers involved seven mosques under the administration of the Malacca Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) including Saidina Ali Mosque in Central Malacca; Ar Rasyidin Mosque, Alor Gajah, Krubong Chinese Mosque and Al-Alami MITC Mosque.

“Currently, only mosques that are listed in the programme perform the prayer and on Friday, the same programme will involve 165 mosques across the state,“ he said when contacted here today.

Halim said the special sermon briefings called on all Muslims in the state to endure trials and pray for mercy.

“We also pray that the haze problem that is plaguing the state and the whole country here will be resolved as well as inviting the community to be united, to love and respect one another, to seek God’s forgiveness for our mistakes and shortcomings,“ he said.

Earlier, Malacca Chief Minister Adly Zahari also issued a statement on his official Facebook page saying in addition to requesting rain, the prayer also called for the welfare of the state which is currently facing some issues such as water and haze.

He said the state had to date experienced a 13.9% decrease in treated water supply, which is only 550 million litres compared to 639 million litres of supply a day. — Bernama