Seven nabbed, 17kg of drugs seized in major drug bust

KLANG: Police believe they have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of seven individuals including the kingpin and seizure of 17.32kg of drugs worth RM1.76 million in three raids here on Monday.

Selangor police deputy chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the syndicate leader was arrested along with his assistant in the first raid at a parking lot in front of a hotel in Persiaran Raja Muda Musa at around 7pm.

“Both the local suspects were at the scene, believed to be waiting for customers. After conducting checks, the police confiscated from them two bags believed to contain drugs.

“The first bag has five Chinese tea plastic packages weighing some 5.2kg of what is believed to be syabu, while four packages filled with about 20,000 pills weighing 8.08kg, believed to be ecstasy, are in the second bag,“ he told a press conference at the Klang South District police headquarters, here today.

He said the police were then led to the arrest of another local man, believed to be a member of the syndicate, in the second raid at around 7.45pm on the same day in the southern part of Port Klang.

Police recovered two plastic packages with 10,000 ecstasy pills weighing 4.04kg from the rear-seat floorboard of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by the suspect, he said.

“In the third raid conducted at the room of a hotel along Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, police arrested three more local men believed to be members of the syndicate, and a Vietnamese woman. The woman is believed to be the girlfriend of one of the syndicate members.

“However, no drugs were found in the hotel room. The woman was found to have a valid passport but she was also arrested on suspicion of having knowledge of the drug trafficking activities,” he said.

Apart from the drugs, police also seized two vehicles belonging to the suspects worth RM210,000, cash of RM1,671 and a gold chain worth RM15,000 during the three raids.

Arjunaidi said investigations showed that the syndicate had been active since early this year, getting drugs from another distribution syndicate in the Klang Valley to sell at night clubs.

He said police were hunting for the rest of the syndicate members as well as the group which was supplying the drugs to this syndicate.

All the suspects, aged 24 to 50, have been remanded until Monday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama