Seven nabbed over murder of kidnapped ‘Datuk Seri’ businessman

RAWANG: Police have arrested seven men including a Bangladeshi to assist investigations in the case of a kidnapped businessman with a ‘Datuk Seri’ title, whose body was found at the Batu 27 of Jalan Rawang Bestari Jaya, here this morning.

Selangor CID chief, Datuk Fadzil Ahmat, said all suspects aged between 30 and 40’s were apprehended around Selangor from 11am yesterday.

“The court had allowed the remand application for the suspects ranging between five and seven days starting today to assist investigation under Section 365 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961,” he said when met by reporters at the location the victim was believed to be hidden in Taman Kosaso, here today.

He said initial police investigations found a suspect had phoned and demanded for a S$50 million ransom from the victim’s family but no payment was made.

He added that the victim was also believed to be known to the mastermind, who is among the suspects in custody.

Fadzil said the victim, who was in the real estate business, was believed to be dead for three or four days based on the condition of the body.

He said the actual cause of death is still being investigated and the body had been sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped while jogging at a playground in Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya at about 10.30am on June 10.

The 55-year-old victim was found at about 9am this morning following the arrest of several suspects in the case. - Bernama