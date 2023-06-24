Seven New Villages selected for listing as Unesco world heritage sites

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The National Heritage Department has selected seven New Villages (Kampung Baru) across the country to be nominated as world heritage sites recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Local Government Development minister, Nga Kor Ming said these seven villages were selected from a total of 613 New Villages across the country including Penang, Perak, Johor, Melaka and Selangor.

“These seven villages, including Kampung Baru Berapit here, have been chosen as national representatives to apply for Unesco world heritage site status.

“If everything goes well, in 2026 Malaysia will add another world heritage site after George Town and Melaka,“ he said after a working visit to Kampung Baru Berapit here today.

He also announced that the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) this year has approved an allocation of RM4.02 million which will be channelled through Village Community Management Councils (MPKK) to implement 19 projects worth RM2.88 million and the Seberang Perai Municipal Council to implement 3 projects worth RM1.13 million.

“Among the upgrading projects include the development of infrastructure and socioeconomic upgrading such as roads, ditches, drains, footpaths, walls and lights, as well as facilities such as public halls and basketball courts,“ he said.

At the same time, he also announced an additional allocation of RM660,000 for road paving works in Kampung Baru Berapit and installing ceiling fans in the food court in the village. - Bernama