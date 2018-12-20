Seven NGOs urge action against perpetrators responsible for Adib’s death (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven non-governmental organisations (NGOs) lodged police reports today urging the authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators responsible for the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim on Monday.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who served as a member of the Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) unit of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) after being assaulted by a group of rioters at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya on Nov 27.

One of the NGOs, Gerakan Martabat Pejuang Negara Malaysia (GMPN) said the coalition was seeking justice for Muhammad Adib’s death.

Its president Razali Zakaria urged the police to take immediate action based on available facts and evidence.

“It is important so that Malaysians will stop questioning and making their own assumptions,“ he told reporters after lodging a police report at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters here today.

Among other NGOs present were Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM) and Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia (MJMM).

Meanwhile, in SHAH ALAM, the Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Geras) has also called on the authorities to immediately investigate the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death.

Geras’ representative, Abu Bakar Mohamed, said a peaceful assembly of about 500 participants from various NGOs would be held on Tuesday at the Art Square, Klang near here.

He added that as the organisers of the rally, they would also demand that the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy to resign over comments he made in the wake of the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.

“We are inviting everyone – irrespective of race and background – to join us as this assembly is not politically or racially-motivated. This is the voice of the people. We just want the authorities to take stern action against the perpetrators responsible for Muhammad Adib’s death.

“As of now, justice for the firefighter’s fate has yet to be unravelled as if there are ‘unseen hands’ protecting the offenders who were making chaos during the riots,“ he said in a press conference here today.

He also said that a memorandum would be submitted to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, in the near future to request his intervention in the issue to seek justice for Muhammad Adib’s family.

Elsewhere, the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) also urged the authorities to take immediate and decisive action to ensure justice could be enforced based on the existing law.

Its president Mohamad Raimi Ab Rahim said Malaysians needed to calm down and put their trust in law enforcement officials after the tragedy involving firefighter Muhammad Adib.

“ABIM appreciates the contributions, roles and sacrifices of security personnel and the authorities who are highly committed in carrying out their duties as well as calling on Malaysians to be cautious and not trapped in narrow-minded racial sentiments that will only complicate the situation,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Raimi also urged the political leaders to be more careful in issuing statements, taking into account the sensitivity and harmonious existence of the country’s multiracial society.

“The main focus now is to find a solution via the proper legal channels for the benefit of all and to ease the situation without any sign of hidden interest,“ he said. — Bernama