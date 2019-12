CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Seven men were arrested during a protest by about 200 people against the Op Lestari 2 operation to demolish illegal vegetable farms and structures here today.

District police chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah said the seven were later released on police bail.

He said the Op Lestari 2 operation was conducted by the Cameron Highlands Land and District Office with the assistance of several agencies, including the National Security Council.

Policemen were deployed to provide security for the officers and men conducting the operation on 97.12 hectares of illegal farms belonging to 60 owners, mostly in Sungai Ichat, Kuala Terla, he said in a statement here tonight.

“At 10.30am about 200 people gathered at the entrance to Ipoh Road, Kuala Terla with the aim of entering the operation location. Most of them gathered on the main road and caused traffic congestion.

“I discussed with the group several times asking them to leave but they refused to cooperate and finally action was taken to disperse and arrest them,” he said.

“Order has been restored. Today’s operation ended at 5pm and will resume tomorrow,” said Ashari.

Earlier, Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak said the Cameron Highlands Rehabilitation Joint Action Committee jointly chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail had decided on Dec 9 to continue with Op Lestari 2 beginning Dec 16.

On Sept 7 this year, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, during a visit to the Kuala Terla catchment area especially in Sungai Ichat, had ordered an immediate stop to the encroachment of the area. — Bernama