Seven parliamentarians contesting state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: The nomination process for the state elections in six states today saw seven Members of Parliament (MPs) contesting state seats on Aug 12.

One of them is the Defence Minister and UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is an MP for Rembau, who will defend the Rantau seat in Negeri Sembilan on the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, for the fifth term since 2004, in a straight fight against Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) candidate from PAS, Rozmal Malakan.

Transport Minister, who is also DAP secretary-general and MP for Seremban, Anthony Loke Siew Fook, will face Rosmadi Ari (PN-Bersatu), also in a straight fight, to defend the Chennah seat he has held since the 2013 general election.

Meanwhile, two menteris besar and a chief minister, who are also parliamentarians, will also be contesting the state polls on Aug 12.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-PKR), who is also the Gombak MP, will defend the Sungai Tua seat in a three-cornered fight against Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin (PN-PAS) and Suman Gopal, an independent candidate.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (PH-PKR), who is also the Port Dickson MP, will defend the Sikamat seat he held since 2008, in a four-cornered fight against Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal (PN-Bersatu, and independent candidates Bujang Abu and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (PH-DAP), who is also the Batu Kawan MP, will be up against H’ng Khoon Leng (PN-Gerakan), in a straight fight, to defend the Padang Kota seat, which he held since 2008.

Apart from that, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, who is also the Bagan MP, will defend his Air Putih seat, which he has held since the 12th General Election. He is up against Kong Cheng Ann (PN-Gerakan) and Tee Yee Chew (Parti Sosialis Malaysia), in a three-cornered fight.

The Jelebu MP, who is also a member of UMNO Supreme Council, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, will be up against the PN candidate from PAS, Amirudin Hassan, in a straight fight for Pertang seat.

The 14-day campaigning period starts today and will end at 11.59 pm on Aug 11.-Bernama