KOTA BARU: Police detained seven people, including a Thai woman, aged between 19 and 33, and seized drugs, worth RM200,000, in raids conducted in the districts of Kota Baru, Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah last Friday.

Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the drug seizure comprised 18,500 pills, believed to be ecstasy; 50 Eramin 5 pills and 55 gm of syabu.

Also seized, in the raids conducted simultaneously between 9.30pm and 11.30pm in the three districts, were a Proton Putra car and a motorcycle, he added.

He said the Thai woman, aged 19, was among four people in the Proton Putra car which was intercepted by the police at about 9.30pm at Jalan Taman Manal Jaya in Tanah Merah.

All of them attempted to flee, but the police were able to apprehend them, he said, adding that police conducted a search on the car and found 12,000 pills, believed to be ecstasy.

“The Thai woman tested positive for drug, while the three others with her, all local men, had previous records for drug-related offences.” he told a media conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

He said the seizure in Pasir Mas involved 1,300 pills, also believed to be ecstasy, at Kampung Bechah Palas, during which a 33-year-old motorcyclist was arrested.

The third raid was at a house in Kampung Wakaf Stan, Kubang Kerian here, where the police arrested two men, aged 22 and 28, and seized 5,200 ecstasy pills, 55 gm of syabu and 150 Eramin 5 pills, he added.

All the suspects are in remand for drug trafficking and may face the death sentence, if found guilty. — Bernama