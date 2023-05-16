Seven police personnel involved in illegal gambling arrested

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Police arrested 12 individuals, including an officer and six police personnel to assist investigations into illegal gambling activities during a series of raids around the state on Sunday and yesterday.

The seven policemen, aged between 27 and 48, were arrested around Air Itam here and all of them are based at the same police station.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin confirmed the arrest of police personnel and officer but refused to comment further on the case which is still under investigation.

‘’I can confirm that there have been arrests of illegal gambling involving a total of seven policemen and five civilians, but I cannot comment further because it is still under investigations by the Bukit Aman police,‘’ he told a press conference here today.

In addition to the seven police officers with ranks of corporal, lance corporal, sergeant and ASP, five civilians believed to be involved in illegal gambling activities were also arrested.

All 12 individuals were arrested during a two-day operation conducted by Bukit Aman’s Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance (JIPS), as a result of information and intelligenceby police.

Following their arrest, police seized a laptop, a smartphone, RM10,959 in cash and gambling equipment. - Bernama