KUALA LUMPUR: Seven police personnel and six individuals arrested over a robbery case involving a businessman on May 19, were released on police bail today.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim (pix) said all the individuals involved, which included two police officers with the rank of Inspector and five personnel were released after the remand period ended today.

“The investigation is almost complete and the investigation paper will be sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.

“This is a serious case and I will not compromise with such crimes,“ he told reporters after launching the ‘Op Selamat 15’ Kuala Lumpur level at Suria KLCC shopping mall here, yesterday.

Mazlan noted that the two inspectors, one from the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Technical College in Muar and the other from Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) Narcotics Division, were arrested with five other personnel including one from IPD Petaling Jaya, three from Sea Park Police Station and one from Jalan Bandar Traffic Police will be on duty as usual until the investigation is completed.

In the May 19 incident, a money changer made a police report after being robbed and blackmailed by nine individuals who introduced themselves as police officers which caused the victim to suffer losses of more than RM200,000.

Meanwhile, 13 senior officials and 186 lower rank officers will be involved in ‘Ops Selamat 15’ from May 29 until June 12 to monitor the smoothness of traffic and safety condition.

Mazlan said last year’s statistic showed an increase in fatal accidents that caused 14 deaths compared to seven deaths in 2017 due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road.

“The Kuala Lumpur police will focus on offences such as driving over permitted speed limits, using mobile phones while driving, driving on the emergency lanes, cutting queue and not abiding traffic lights,“ he said.

He noted that 25,728 summonses were issued and the 11 deaths were recorded during ‘Op Selamat 13’ last year, the highest so far.

Mazlan said 10 locations where frequent accidents were recorded would be under supervision namely Jalan Kepong, Jalan Cheras, Jalan Ipoh, Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kucing, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Klang Lama, Jalan Duta and Jalan Sungai Besi. — Bernama