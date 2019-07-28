Seven PR1MA projects aborted

KUANTAN: The Pahang state government cancelled seven 1Malaysia Public Housing Projects (PR1MA) Pahang, said the State Exco for Housing and Local Government Abdul Rahim Muda.

He said the decision had to be made following the problems of infrastructure such as the high cost of land acquisition and the proposed location was found to be not strategic.

“The cancelled projects were still at the planning stage, meaning that they were still in the early stages, not neglected project. The decision (to cancel) was made so that no other problems would arise if the projects were continued.

“Among the locations involved were Kuantan and Jerantut. However, the decision would not affect the state government’s commitment in providing affordable homes for the people,“ he said.

Abdul Rahim disclosed this during a media conference after launching the Pahang PR1MA Model Home in Cherating, here today. Also present at the event were the Secretary of the Housing Division of the State Secretariat Sharuddin Jalil and Director of Syarikat Y&S Mutiara Construction Sdn Bhd Ilias Mustafa.

He said that since its beginning in 2013, PR1MA Pahang involving 126 projects in 11 districts had a total target of 39,987 housing units of which 15,000 units had been completed. — Bernama