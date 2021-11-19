Seven projects to overcome floods in Melaka — Tuan Ibrahim

MELAKA: Seven major projects to overcome the flood problems in Melaka have been approved by the federal government, said Environment and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tuan Ibrahim said the projects involved upgrading flood retention ponds in Krubong valued at RM600 million.

“Other projects are Phase 1 Alor Gajah flood mitigation project with an allocation of RM30 million, Sungai Duyong Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) costing RM163 million, Jasin RTB with RM60 million allocation and Sungai Melaka RTB Phase 1 costing RM40 million.

“This is our responsibility as the central government, the list of projects had been confirmed in Parliament, some are in progress while others are in various stages of implementation,” he said in a Melaka Election ceramah with PAS deputy president which was aired over Facebook Melaka Update here last night.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim who is also PAS deputy president said the selection of the party’s candidates for Melaka Election was made through a stringent filtering process to ensure their integrity as the people’s representatives.

He said it was also to avoid inviting problems later and ensure the candidates have clean backgrounds.

“The candidates were also chosen among those who did not have big sins and have high integrity instead,” said Tuan Ibrahim.

The Melaka election saw PAS contesting in eight seats under Perikatan Nasional with Bersatu having (15 seats) and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) standing in five seats.

The Melaka election was held following the dissolution of the State Assembly when four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, and the Election Commission set polling day on this Saturday.

Melaka has 495,195 registered voters to choose 28 assemblymen in the election. — Bernama