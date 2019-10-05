Seven pupils hit by pieces from motorcycles involved in crash

BUTTERWORTH: Seven students of a primary school, participating in a walking event, were injured after being hit by pieces from motorcycles involved in an accident at Jalan Taman Sungai Dua Utama, Sungai Dua, here today.

In the 9.15am incident, all the children, between the ages of seven and 12, suffered minor injuries.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the incident occurred after two motorcycles, carrying two men and a man, respectively, were involved in an accident near the walking route.

“The accident occurred when the rider of one of the motorcycles lost control and collided with another motorcycle before skidding and crashing and flying pieces form the motorcycles hit the seven children,“ he said.

According to him, all the injured victims were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital, Sungai Dua Health Clinic and Kepala Batas Hospital for treatment as outpatients. - Bernama