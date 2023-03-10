Seven regions with unhealthy air quality as of 10am

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of seven regions have recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 10am today, with Nilai in Negeri Sembilan remaining the worst affected with an API reading of 157.

According to the Malaysian Department of Environment Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website, Cheras in the federal capital registered an API reading of 155.

In Selangor, Banting recorded the highest API reading of 125, followed by Petaling Jaya (117) and Shah Alam (116).

Other places with API exceeding 100 are Seremban (149) and Port Dickson (101) in Negeri Sembilan.

Fifty-eight areas are in the moderate range with readings between 51-100, while three areas have good API levels below 50.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51-100, moderate; 101-200, unhealthy; 201-300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous. - Bernama