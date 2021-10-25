Seven reports against bank over RM4m unauthorised withdrawals

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven police reports have been lodged against a bank after its customer service manager allegedly siphoned about RM4 million from fixed deposit accounts of bank clients.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department director Commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Md Din yesterday said the suspect was arrested by police on Sept 21.

He said investigations showed that the suspect had purchased seven gold bars with the stolen cash.

“The suspect was charged in court for criminal breach of trust under Section 408 of the Penal Code on Sept 27 for a case and was given bail of RM30,000 after pleading not guilty. Investigations into six other police reports are ongoing “ Kamarudin said.

He said police investigations showed that there are many others who fell victim to the suspect but are yet to lodge police reports.

Kamarudin urged the victims to come forward and make police reports.

It is learnt that the suspect had made unauthorised cash withdrawals from the fixed deposit accounts of the bank’s customers before transfering the sum into a personal bank account.