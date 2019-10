KUALA LUMPUR: Seven secondary school students were among 14 individuals detained during a raid on a ‘private party’ at a luxury condominium in the capital yesterday.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said personnel from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department detained the youths, namely nine males and five females aged between 14 and 22, during the raid which took place at 2.40am.

“From the total, six male and three female suspects were arrested for failing the initial urine test and were found to be positive for AMP (amphetamine). The police also seized five ecstasy pills at the scene,“ he said when contacted.

He said the case was being investigated under sections 12 (2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the meantime, he advised parents to be more careful of who their children spent time with to prevent them from getting caught up on the wrong side of the law. — Bernama