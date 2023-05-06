Seven silat athletes hurt in two-vehicle collision

ALOR GAJAH: Eight men including seven silat athletes sustained minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry on the KM221 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound today.

Alor Gajah district police chief said all the athletes from Ledang Tangkak were on their way home from a competition in Ara Damansara, Kuala Lumpur when the incident occurred at 5.10 am.

“Preliminary investigations found that the accident occurred when the driver of the Proton Exora multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) ferrying these athletes, was driving in the far-left lane and hit the rear of an unidentified lorry.

“However, the lorry driver did not stop his vehicle, instead continued his journey,” he said in a statement today.

He said all victims, aged 16 to 21, were asleep at the time of the incident and were taken to Alor Gajah Hospital for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987. -Bernama