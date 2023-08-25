Seven staff of SK Balar face anxious moments as 4WD topples over

GUA MUSANG: Seven staff from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Balar faced anxious moments when their four-wheel drive (4WD) toppled over near Kampung Tapai at Pos Balar here yesterday.

SK Balar headmaster Mohd Hazlimi Mat Arriffen, who was driving, said the accident happened when the rugged vehicle spun out of control going down a slippery hill trail due to rain.

“I was driving the staff home as yesterday was the last day of school before the second term holidays and there was no other transport. The 4WD wheels got caught in a rut of the ravine due to the slippery road and slowly tipped over,” he said today.

Mohd Hazlimi, who was returning to Tanah Merah, said they got help from the Orang Asli of Kampung Tapai in Pos Balar before assistance arrived.

“The toppled vehicle was righted up with the help of two other vehicles using the winch technique and we continued with our trip to reach Gua Musang town in the evening. Thank you to the contractor and the Gua Musang Health Clinic vector unit who helped us,” he said.

Pre-school assistant Zanariah Ibrahim, 27, who was one of the passengers said she was grateful that no one was hurt in the incident, which was the first for her throughout the seven years she had been serving at Pos Balar.

“As the 4WD inched forward slowly downhill, all of us inside were already braced for all eventualities and clung on to each other beforehand,” said Zanariah, who was longing to return to her home in Kesedar Paloh 2. -Bernama