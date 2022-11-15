Seven states hit by floods, over 3,000 victims in PPS

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven states - Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Kelantan and Sabah - are still affected by floods as of noon today, with 16 districts affected, said the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

It said that 3,014 flood victims from 932 families have been placed in 29 temporary evacuation centres (PPS), including the one at Sekolah Agama Rakyat, Padang Serai, Manjung, Perak that was opened today with 29 victims from seven families.

“Two PPS, namely at Masjid Al-Ihsan Kg Changkat Setoi, Kubang Pasu, Kedah, and Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Sitok in the Pasir Mas district, Kelantan, which were opened on Sunday (Nov 13), were closed today,” it said in a statement today.

It added that the Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) said the water level at six rivers was at the danger level as of 4 pm. They are Sungai Marudi, Miri, Sarawak; Sungai Selangor in Rantau Panjang, Kuala Selangor; Sungai Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, Kelantan; Sungai Padang Terap in Kg Kunu, Padang Terap, Kedah; Sungai Junjung in Simpang Empat, Seberang Perai Selatan, Penang; and Sungai Melaka in Batu Hampar, Melaka Tengah.

According to the statement, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a Significant Weather Forecast, with the concentration of winds in the west and central Sarawak, which is expected to occur from tomorrow until Nov 18, causing increased humidity in the areas.

“This situation has the potential to produce thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds, especially from the afternoon until night,” the statement added.

The Public Works Department (JKR), meanwhile, reported that several incidents of floods (five), collapsed bridges (two), collapsed slopes (two) and collapsed road (one) had occurred at five federal roads and eight state roads up to 10 am today.

According to JKR, all 13 incidents involved four locations in Kedah, five in Kelantan, two in Negeri Sembilan and one each in Perak and Terengganu.

Members of the public are asked to refer to the latest information from reliable official sources through the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, Facebook PubliclnfoBanjir and twitter@JPS InfoBanjir. - Bernama