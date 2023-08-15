Seven teenagers detained over alleged assault of 15-year-old boy

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested seven teenagers, including a foreign national, to assist in investigations into a viral video showing a teen boy being beaten up by a group of boys in an incident in Taman Bistari Indah here.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the seven teenagers, aged 14 to 17, all school students, were arrested between 5.30 pm and 9.34 pm last night at six different locations in the district.

He said the 15-year-old victim lodged a report at about 4.09 pm yesterday, claiming that he was beaten, kicked and punched by a group of boys, causing him to suffer bruises on the left and right arms, a swelling on the right thigh and pain throughout the body.

“Investigations found that the incident took place at 3 pm on Aug 9.

“The incident is believed to have stemmed from the 15-year-old main suspect’s unhappiness that the victim became friends with his girlfriend,” he said in a statement today.

Raub said the suspects would be brought to the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court to obtain a remand order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction,” he said.

Yesterday, a 59-second video clip showing a teenage boy being beaten, kicked, punched and stomped by several boys went viral on Facebook.-Bernama