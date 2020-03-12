Seven teens held over assault of fellow tahfiz student

SHAH ALAM: Seven teenagers of a tahfiz school in Sungai Gulang-gulang, Tanjong Karang have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow student.

Kuala Selangor district deputy police chief DSP Noor Janihan Nanyan, in a statement today, said the boys, aged between 15 and 17, were picked up yesterday after police received a report on the incident at 3am on the same day.

“Statements were also taken from four other boys aged 15 to 19 who witnessed the incident. The victim has been referred to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for treatment,” he said.

Noor Janihan said police were investigating the motive for the attack.

Yesterday, a posting about a tahfiz student being seriously injured in an assault by his schoolmates went viral on social media. - Bernama