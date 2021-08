SHAH ALAM: A storm damaged seven tents at the Klang Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in Jalan Pekeliling multipurpose hall, Port Klang near here at 11.30am today.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Ammar Ramli said two patients who were under the tents were also injured in the incident.

“The two individuals sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsul Ammar said both patients were treated by CAC staff and allowed to return home. — Bernama