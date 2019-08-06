Seven toxic beauty products called off the shelf

KUALA LUMPUR: Those seeking facial, beauty or anti-ageing treatments, especially that which involve skin lightening, reducing or removing of freckles, blemishes and wrinkles, are urged to take heed.

The Health Ministry calls for the public to take precaution as the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) found seven cosmetic products to contain ‘scheduled poison’, namely mercury.

The products are Dnars Golden Cream, Fjura-Face Polish Treatment, Glow Glowing N Glowing, Apple Diamond Day Loose, 3rd Series Yanko Fade Out Cream Day Cream, 5th Series Yanko Fade Out Cream Day Cream, and 7th Yanko Series Whitening Cream Day. More detailed information on these products and the manufacturers can be found on the NPRA website http://npra.moh.gov.my

“Mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its hazardous effects on human health. It is readily absorbed through the skin on topical application and tends to accumulate in the body.

“Exposure to mercury can also cause skin rash, memory loss and muscle weakness; high exposure can result in damage to the brain and kidney,“ a statement from the ministry read.

MOH director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah cautions the public and advises consumers to stop using these products immediately as mercury is extremely toxic, especially to an unborn child.

Those who have been using these products are advised to seek further instruction from qualified healthcare professionals should they notice or experience any adverse side-effects and symptoms.

All sellers and distributors of these products are to stop sales and distribution immediately or face consequences under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.